Top track

Ashnikko - Slumber Party (feat. Princess Nokia)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Slumber Party - Alt Pop Night (Manchester)

The Deaf Institute
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ashnikko - Slumber Party (feat. Princess Nokia)
Got a code?

About

Fed up of the same music in the club? Then this club night is for you. We're here to play you the darker side of pop all night long, join us for a slumber party!

DJs will be playing:

Ashnikko/ Scene Queen/ Doja Cat/ Gayle/ Billie Eillish/ Lil Nas X/ Prin...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.