Top track

Smokey Joe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dead Slow

The Black Heart
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Smokey Joe
Got a code?

About

Dead Slow and Still are coming to The Black Heart fresh from the studio ! 

With a new EP coming later this year, Birmingham's Dead Slow combine scuzzy stoner riffs and bristling punk energy will end your Saturday night with euphoric chaos. With so many ba...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Still, Dead Slow, street grease

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.