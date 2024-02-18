Top track

Camille

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

froggie.world Vol. 1 Book Release Party

Purgatory
Sun, 18 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Camille
Got a code?

About

CRAM books is releasing the first print edition of Allee Errico’s “froggie.world” comics & we’re celebrating the book’s arrival to the physical world IN the physical world with live music from Violet Grove, The Tourniquet, Amanda Lou (Black Sabbath cover s...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Tourniquet, Violet Grove

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.