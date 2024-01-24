DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kelela entices R&B and club lovers alike. Blazing her own innovative trail of Afro-futuristic queer electronica with her debut mixtape CUT 4 ME (2013), 2017’s Take Me Apart established the singer as the queen of progressive R&B.
Doors 8pm
Show 9pm
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.