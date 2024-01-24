Top track

LMK_WHAT’S REALLY GOOD REMIX_ FEAT_PRINCESS NOKIA_JUNGLEPUSSY_CUPCAKKE_MS. BOOGIE_100 BPM

Kelela: A Sonic One Night Stand

Public Records
Wed, 24 Jan, 8:00 pm
About Kelela

Kelela entices R&B and club lovers alike. Blazing her own innovative trail of Afro-futuristic queer electronica with her debut mixtape CUT 4 ME (2013), 2017’s Take Me Apart established the singer as the queen of progressive R&B.

Event information

Doors 8pm

Show 9pm

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
Lineup

Kelela

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

