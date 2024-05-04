Top track

Jamie Jones - Summertime

Teksupport: Jamie Jones (4 hr set) + more

BK Navy Yard: BLDG 293
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $57.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jamie Jones makes his long awaited NYC return with a special 4 hour extended set on May 4th at the BLDG 293 alongside Classmatic + Miguelle & Tons.

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jamie Jones, Classmatic, Miguelle & Tons

Venue

BK Navy Yard: BLDG 293

569 Kent Avenue, Building 293, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

