DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In his sets and tracks, Welsh DJ and producer Jamie Jones champions a melodic techno sound. He is also a cofounder of house label Hot Creations; and heads up his own global events series, Paradise, which has touched down at DC-10, Tomorrowland, The Warehou
Read more
Jamie Jones makes his long awaited NYC return with a special 4 hour extended set on May 4th at the BK Navy Yard.
Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.