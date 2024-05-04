Top track

Jamie Jones - Summertime

Teksupport: Jamie Jones (4 hr set)

Brooklyn Navy Yard
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $57.17

About Jamie Jones

In his sets and tracks, Welsh DJ and producer Jamie Jones champions a melodic techno sound. He is also a cofounder of house label Hot Creations; and heads up his own global events series, Paradise, which has touched down at DC-10, Tomorrowland, The Warehou Read more

Event information

Jamie Jones makes his long awaited NYC return with a special 4 hour extended set on May 4th at the BK Navy Yard.

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Jamie Jones

Venue

Brooklyn Navy Yard

141 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11205, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

