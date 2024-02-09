Top track

Bellini - Samba do Brasil - Radio Remix

Verona Deep Pearà "El Feston de Carneval" ✺

The Factory
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartySan Martino Buon Albergo
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗔 𝗗𝗘𝗘𝗣 𝗣𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗔 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗬 - 𝗘𝗟 𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗡 𝗗𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗟 ✺

Carissimi Deepearari, lo abbiamo fatto ancora. È per il bene della comunità veronese che, come tradizione comanda, con l’avvento del 𝗩𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗶 𝗚𝗻𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿, a...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da The Factory - La casa degli artisti

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

