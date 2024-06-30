Top track

Oxbow + Guest

Petit Bain
Sun, 30 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19

About

OXBOW est né lorsque Robinson a demandé l’aide de Niko Wenner, guitariste et membre du groupe punk de la Bay Area ‘Whipping Boy’, pour un projet d’enregistrement. Robinson avait une analyse diaristique des retombées d’une « relation impliquant infidélité,...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oxbow

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

