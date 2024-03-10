DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No Frills Folk Club

Windmill Brixton
Sun, 10 Mar, 7:00 pm
Proper, round the table folk music.

All musicians and all styles welcome. Irish, Welsh, English and Scottish, American old time, bluegrass and western swing, French, Yiddish, East European, Scandinavian, Greek, Turkish, Balkan and more.

All abilities tol...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

