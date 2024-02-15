Top track

Brent Faiyaz - JACKIE BROWN

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Session 32

Le Klub
Thu, 15 Feb, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
Selling fast
€6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Brent Faiyaz - JACKIE BROWN
Got a code?

About

Session 32 c'est votre nouvelle soirée mettant en avant la culture Rnb 💜

Le 15/02, on se retourve dès 20h pour célébrer nos meilleurs sons de Summer Walker à Usher en passant par Bryson Tiller, Brent Faiyaz ou encore Ciara avec une seule promesse : QUE L...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Session 32.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Horus V, Cam, Ohthatglory

Venue

Le Klub

14 Rue Saint-Denis, 75001 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

FAQs

Où est situé le Klub ?

Le Klub se situe entre Rivoli et Châtelet, en plein coeur de Paris.

Pas de problèmes de transports pour les soldats qui viennent de loin 💜

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.