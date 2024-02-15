DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Session 32 c'est votre nouvelle soirée mettant en avant la culture Rnb 💜
Le 15/02, on se retourve dès 20h pour célébrer nos meilleurs sons de Summer Walker à Usher en passant par Bryson Tiller, Brent Faiyaz ou encore Ciara avec une seule promesse : QUE L...
Le Klub se situe entre Rivoli et Châtelet, en plein coeur de Paris.
Pas de problèmes de transports pour les soldats qui viennent de loin 💜
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.