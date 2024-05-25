DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ASTONVILLA

Le Plan
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

+ 1ère Partie : La Veine

Après plus de 1200 concerts, Astonvilla s'apprête à sortir un 6ème album plein d'une sève nouvelle pour faire durer la nuit et l'enfance. Voix chaude, paroles claires, un son Pop Rock Electro, Astonvilla déploie sur scène une pui...

Réservé aux plus de 3 ans
Présenté par Le Plan.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Astonvilla

Venue

Le Plan

1 Avenue Louis Aragon, 91130 Ris-Orangis, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.