MC Soffia, Némecis

The Sultan Room
Sun, 31 Mar, 7:00 pm
New York
$25.14
About

Callejera Productions and Perreo 2 the People present Brazil's hottest up and coming hip hop artist MC Soffia for her debut show in the U.S. Joined by Némecis, Puertorican rapper notoriously known in the hoods as "La Ninfa del Barrio", it'll be a night of...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mc Soffia

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

