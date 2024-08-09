Top track

FISHER - Ya Kidding

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FISHER + Vintage Culture, Purple Disco Machine + more to be announced

Gunnersbury Park
Fri, 9 Aug, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
£59.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FISHER

+ Vintage Culture, Purple Disco Machine + more to be announced

Strictly no re-admission.

Children 12 and under are free with an adult ticket holder aged 18 or over. All under-16s must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder aged 18 or over who...

Presented by Festival Republic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fisher, Purple Disco Machine, Vintage Culture

Venue

Gunnersbury Park

Gunnersbury Park, Popes Ln, London W3 8LQ, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

