Enji

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Sun, 19 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.97
About

We welcome Munich-based Mongolian singer Enkhjargal Erkhembayar (aka Enji) to Songlines Encounters Festival, an artist who creates music that blends jazz and folk with traditional Mongolian influences.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

