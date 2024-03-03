DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pier Paolo Pasolini Memory

Capitol
Sun, 3 Mar, 8:30 pm
GigsPordenone
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Un omaggio a un genio del Novecento che, attraverso varie forme d'arte ed espressività, ha rappresentato la storia e i costumi, anche quelli nascosti, del nostro Paese.

Si racconteranno le tappe della vita di 𝗣𝗜𝗘𝗥𝗣𝗔𝗢𝗟𝗢 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗜, da Casars...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito.

Lineup

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.