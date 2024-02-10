DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DETROIT – we're back to start off 2024 in our city and are bringing our Black Love Weekend tour back to Big Pink for Valentine's Day Weekend! Meet us there from 10 PM - 2 AM.
Sponsored by Tito's Vodka.
Sounds by Blakito, K-Dirty
Portrait Station by J.MI...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.