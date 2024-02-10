Top track

Shakes & Les - Funk 55

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jerk X Jollof: Detroit

Big Pink
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyDetroit
From $18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shakes & Les - Funk 55
Got a code?

About

DETROIT – we're back to start off 2024 in our city and are bringing our Black Love Weekend tour back to Big Pink for Valentine's Day Weekend! Meet us there from 10 PM - 2 AM.

Sponsored by Tito's Vodka.

Sounds by Blakito, K-Dirty

Portrait Station by J.MI...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Jerk X Jollof.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jerk X Jollof

Venue

Big Pink

6440 Wight Street, Detroit, Michigan 48207, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.