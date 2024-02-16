DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday Feb 16th join us for a night like no other. We have the pleasure of sharing our decks with you, ladies that are making their marks in the world Techno scene.
LADY STARLIGHT is known for a unique sounds collaborting with artist such Lady Gaga, and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.