DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Domicile presents lady starlight X Lindsey Herbert

Domicile Miami
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday Feb 16th join us for a night like no other. We have the pleasure of sharing our decks with you, ladies that are making their marks in the world Techno scene.
LADY STARLIGHT is known for a unique sounds collaborting with artist such Lady Gaga, and...

Girls 18+ guys 21+
Presented by Domicile.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lady Starlight, Lindsey Herbert

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

