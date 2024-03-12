DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Red Richardson Tour warm up

The Bill Murray
Tue, 12 Mar, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join Red Richardson as he tests out material for his upcoming UK tour. There will be brand new jokes and the show will also feature sets from two of his great comedy friends, who cant yet be listed cause he doesn't know who he will still be friends with by...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Red Richardson

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

