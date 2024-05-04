DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Phantom Project

229
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Phantom Project headline 229 in London, May 2024. ====

The Phantom Project is a group of young men who combine soaring leads backed by a lush soundscape, progressive bass, anthemic vocals with high energy drum grooves to form bigger than the sum of i...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by xfire.
Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
