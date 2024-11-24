DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Zartmann: Tour 2024

Hebebühne
Sun, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€29.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Naaaa<3 Freue mich unglaublich über alle die zur Tour kommen wollen! Aaron und ich sind jetzt schon aufgeregt und bereiten uns vor, damit das ein einmaliges Erlebnis wird! Also hol dir schnell Karten und dann sehen wir uns in deiner Stadt! Gruß, dein Zarti...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Selective Artists, rausgegangen, DIFFUS, Ahoy
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hebebühne

Barnerstraße 30, 22765 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

