Baxter Dury - Leon

Baxter Dury

The Waterfront
Thu, 29 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£33.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough-voiced, engaging songwriter and vocalist who spins witty tales of bad behavior over spare, often hip-hop-influenced grooves.

Baxter Dury’s latest album, I Thought I Was Better Than You, is a new era for him, and with this new era comes a new charact...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
Lineup

Baxter Dury

Venue

The Waterfront

139-141 King Street, Norwich, NR1 1QH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity

