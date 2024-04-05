DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Black Moods

Club Congress
Fri, 5 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$21.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Friday April 5th

7pm

21+

---THE BLACK MOODS---Born in the Arizona desert and reared on stages across North America, the band delivers a fresh, fiery update of a timeless sound.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Black Moods

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

