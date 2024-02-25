Top track

WNSM's 1st Birthday Show

The Wood Shop
Sun, 25 Feb, 5:30 pm
GigsNew York
$13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come join WNSM in celebrating their 1st birthday! There will be performances by MayQueen, Heart Rot, The Breaks Inc, and Hans Garcia. Stay after the show to dance and mingle with the station at its birthday after-party.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MayQueen, Heart Rot

Venue

The Wood Shop

17B Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open5:30 pm
150 capacity

