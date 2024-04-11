Top track

Romy: Club Mid Air

Roundhouse
Thu, 11 Apr, 7:00 pm
£32.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Romy: Club Mid Air

Romy Madley Croft is a musician, songwriter and DJ. First coming to prominence as a teenager as one third of the influential London group The xx, Romy has followed in footsteps of her xx bandmates Oliver Sim and Jamie Smit...

All ages (u16s to be acc / u14s to be acc and seated)
Presented by AEG.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Romy

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open7:00 pm
