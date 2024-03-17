DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RnB & Slow Jams Day Party - Bristol

The Fleece
Sun, 17 Mar, 5:00 pm
PartyBristol
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chuckie & Tazer are back in Bristol for another RnB & Slow Jams experience.

Sunday 17th March Doors open 4pm, Last Entry 7pm, Curfew 11pm. Live & Direct from The Fleece.

The hottest link up since Destiny’s Child. @chuckieonline & @tazerblack host the RnB...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RnB & Slow Jams
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Fleece

12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
450 capacity

