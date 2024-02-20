Top track

Bradley Jago

Doña
Tue, 20 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8

About

Queer soul for queer souls. Bradley Jago headlines with full band at Doña for his EP release ‘Girl Problems’. Merging a classic soul sound with lyrics about queer society and critical self reflection. Be prepared for Jago to lay it bare when he performs li...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Sound Sniffer.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bradley Jago

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

