DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BOMBONY MONTANA & LONE

Independance Club
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsMadrid
From €16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tras más de 5 años sin actuar en la capital, Bombony Montana & Lone (Zaragoza) presentarán su nuevo trabajo "Atlantis", además de dar un repaso a toda su trayectoria con invitados especiales.

MENORES DE 16 ACOMPAÑADOS DE TUTOR LEGAL MAS AUTORIZACIÓN FIRMA...

Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lone, Bombony Montana

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.