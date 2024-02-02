DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Atlantic Nights present Zorro Azul

Atlantic Club
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:59 pm
DJBarcelona
€11.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Es hora de anunciar nuestro evento de música house en @atlanticlubcn junto a @_zorro_azul. Estamos súper orgullosos de poder disfrutar de verdaderos artistas como @ciscomuzik, @fabrice_ms y @jaidekmusic. ¡Prepárate para vivir una experiencia inolvidable!...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Atlantida Barcelona SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Atlantic Club

Av. del Tibidabo, 56, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.