DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alzaya w/ Ben UFO + Volantis & Nicodemo + Leena

Tunnel Club
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
From €11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LINE-UP

Ben UFO

Volantis b2b Nicodemo

Leena

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Daab Agency

Lineup

Ben UFO, Nicodemo, Volantis

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

