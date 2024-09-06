Top track

Golden Clouds

The Orb

The Boileroom
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£29.65

Thirty-five years since Alex Paterson lit the multi-coloured touchpaper on The Orb’s interstellar space odyssey, he continues to swerve, becoming his own tribute act by never standing still and preparing a cluster of fresh new projects.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Orb

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

