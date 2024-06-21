Top track

Horsegirl - Billy

Horsegirl

The Velvet Underground
Fri, 21 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$37.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Horsegirl return to Toronto with Cindy, at the Velvet Underground.

This is a 19+ event.
Presented by Not Dead Yet.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Velvet Underground

508 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2B3, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

