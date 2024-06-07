Top track

Heartbreaker

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crazy P (DJ Set), Luke Una

Hope Works
Fri, 7 Jun, 11:00 pm
GigsSheffield
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Heartbreaker
Got a code?

About

La Rumba x Apricot Ballroom join forces to host a killer party at the start of summer with Crazy P, Luke Una and more at Hope Works on Friday 7th June.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by La Rumba.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crazy P, Luke Una

Venue

Hope Works

Sussex Rd, South Yorkshire, S4 7YQ, Sheffield
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.