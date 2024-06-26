DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Ber (acoustic)

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLeytonstone
£18.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Metropolis Music & Live Nation Presents

Ber

Solo Acoustic Show

+ support from Kayla Grace

Discovering she was a songwriter came as a revelation for rising artist Ber. Turns out she’s really good at it: Her aching 2021 single “Meant to Be” went viral l...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Metropolis Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ber, Kayla Grace

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs