Ben Hemsley OPENING PARTY

Ibiza Rocks Hotel
Sun, 16 Jun, 2:00 pm
PartyIbiza
€45
About

Ben Hemsley & special guests

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ibiza Rocks.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ben Hemsley

Venue

Ibiza Rocks Hotel

Ibiza Rocks Hotel, C. Cervantes, 27, Ibiza, Balearic Islands 07820, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

