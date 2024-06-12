Top track

COLAPESCE DIMARTINO + MARCO CASTELLO

PALA EXPO ex Foro Boario
Wed, 12 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMoncalieri
€34.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il doppio concerto di Colapesce Dimartino e Marco Castello porterà sul palco di Ritmika a Moncalieri (Torino) tutta la poesia del cantautorato italiano.

I minori di 16 anni possono accedere se accompagnati da un adulto maggiorenne, anch’esso munito di big...

Presentato da Fondazione Reverse

Lineup

1
Colapescedimartino, Marco Castello, Colapesce and 1 more

Venue

PALA EXPO ex Foro Boario

Piazza Mercato, 1, 10024 Moncalieri TO, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

