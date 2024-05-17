DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're rewinding to the 90s this May and immersing ourselves in the stunning sounds of neo-soul's most influential artist collective, the Soulquarians.
Our live band will be serving up live renditions of the biggest Soulquarian tracks, think Badu, Eve & Th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.