T!LT: Daniel Norgren

sPAZIO211
Thu, 3 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€25.30

About

Daniel Norgren, il compositore della colonna sonora del film campione di incassi “Le Otto Montagne”, arriva in Italia con il suo nuovo album in studio in uscita quest’anno.

La sua musica, in grado di arricchire la trama di un’atmosfera intima, ha ottenuto...

Questo è un evento 14+
sPAZIO211

Lineup

Daniel Norgren

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

