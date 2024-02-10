DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Karaoke Night with Sanremo

The Yellow Bar
Sat, 10 Feb, 8:30 pm
SocialRoma
About

🎤🌟 Karaoke & Sanremo Night at The Yellow Bar! 🌟🎤

🎶 Unleash your inner rockstar and join us for a night of melody and fun! Get ready for the ultimate Karaoke coupled with the charm of Sanremo classics!

🎤 What's on the Mic:

🌟 Karaoke: Sing your hea...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da PIERRE SRL.

Venue

The Yellow Bar

Via Palestro 40, 00185 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open8:30 pm

