Top track

Yours - Original Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

D Sides, Dan Sanchez, Diego Garcia ,SGX Ella Darr

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 2 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$42.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Yours - Original Mix
Got a code?

About

REIZOR MUSIC PRESENTS: D-Sides, Dan Sanchez, Ella Darr, Diego Garcia, SGX

This is an 21+ event
Reizor
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Diego García, Ella Darr, D-Sides

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.