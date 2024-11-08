Top track

K.O.G - Shidaa

K.O.G

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£19.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kweku Sackey aka K.O.G (Kweku of Ghana) is a multi-dimensional creative force, combining exquisite writing skills with shamanistic live performance, fierce raps, perfectly on pitch singing across a massive vocal range and some absolutely wicked dance moves...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

K.O.G

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

