DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

In Reel Life series: Cruel to be Kind feat Dax Millan, Sabrina Saed, Megan Brickwood, Vince May

The Rabbit Box
Sat, 13 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In Reel Life series presents Cruel to be Kind, original music as inspired by the movie 10 things I hate about you.

In Reel Life series is a songwriting event that features local songwriters alluding to a movie celebrating its anniversary that month. S******...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dax Millan, Sabrina Saed, Megan Brickwood

Venue

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.