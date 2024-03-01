DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
01/03 Celebramos por todo lo alto: DBDB 10th Anniversary x Nigma 3rd Anniversary!!
Lineup:
- DJ Nobu @dj_nobu_ft
- Imox @imox_x
- Bassywax @bassywax (vinyl)
Volvemos a la pista y en esta ocasión, nos reunimos para celebrar e...
