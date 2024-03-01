Top track

DJ Nobu - Safari

Nigma x DBDB: Dj Nobu + Imox + Bassywax

Dabadaba
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:55 pm
DJDonostia-San Sebastian
From €14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

01/03 Celebramos por todo lo alto: DBDB 10th Anniversary x Nigma 3rd Anniversary!!

Lineup:

- DJ Nobu @dj_nobu_ft

- Imox @imox_x

- Bassywax @bassywax (vinyl)

Volvemos a la pista y en esta ocasión, nos reunimos para celebrar e...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Nobu

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

