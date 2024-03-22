DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

F*CK Me it's Easter at Studio 338

Studio 338
Fri, 22 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £6
🐣🎉 F*CK ME ITS EASTER @ STUDIO 338 🎉🐣

📍STUDIO 338

🕘 9PM - 4AM

📅 FRIDAY 22ND MARCH 2024

NO PHYSICAL ID, NO ENTRY ‼️

Lowercase Events - London's Biggest Student Events Company presents the BIGGEST end of term Easter event 🚀

🎉 Welcome to the m...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Lowercase Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open9:00 pm

