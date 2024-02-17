DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hood Rave presents Third Space

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Third Space is a party of the postmetropolis, an experiment in being together brought to you by Hood Rave. Featuring dj sets and performances by Asphodéle, Algorythm.Code, BAE BAE, Kahil Sadiq, and Oak City Slums. Come ready to dance and bend reality toget...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Hood Rave and Mythscience
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kahil Sadiq, Salenta, Oak City Slums

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

