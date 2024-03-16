DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fynch St Patrick's Day Show

Strongroom Bar
Sat, 16 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fynch present this pre St Patrick's Day show!

Music from:

Fynch, Local Boy & Muttonhead, XXXX In Stereo and Burner DJs.

On til 2am and it's free, grab your tickets.

This is an 18+ event. This venue has a strict No ID, No entry Policy. Physical governme...

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fynch

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

