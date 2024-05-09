DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Zach Templar

Headrow House
Thu, 9 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Live Nation & SJM Concerts Presents

Zach Templar

Plus Special Guests

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Live Nation & SJM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zach Templar

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs