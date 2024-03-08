Top track

Temple Frequencies: Swampz, Severe, Ghost Lotus

The Point
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
DJChicago
$24.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Temple Frequencies: Swampz, Severe “Debut Deep Set”, Ghost Lotus, local artists TBA

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Rogue Den
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Swampz, Severe, Ghost Lotus

Venue

The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

