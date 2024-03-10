DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Don't Drink The Water is a new promotion company by the folks at The Green Door Store celebrating the best in upcoming DIY bands!
C Turtle are one of those bands whose sound people can’t seem to pin down. Mercurial and moody, theirs is a protean kind of o...
Yes we can help arrange free entry tickets for carers and help with any other accessibility queries on access@thegreendoorstore.co.uk
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.