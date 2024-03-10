Top track

C Turtle - Shake It Down

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

C Turtle

Green Door Store
Sun, 10 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

C Turtle - Shake It Down
Got a code?

About

Don't Drink The Water is a new promotion company by the folks at The Green Door Store celebrating the best in upcoming DIY bands!

C Turtle are one of those bands whose sound people can’t seem to pin down. Mercurial and moody, theirs is a protean kind of o...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Don't Drink The Water.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Opal Mag, Van Zon, C Turtle

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

FAQs

Do you offer free entry carer tickets?

Yes we can help arrange free entry tickets for carers and help with any other accessibility queries on access@thegreendoorstore.co.uk

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.