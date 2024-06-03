Top track

Sagebrush Song Swap

Sagebrush
Mon, 3 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10

About

mondau song swap with Jeremy Pinnell croy of croy & the boys & Dallas burrow

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sagebrush
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jeremy Pinnell, Dallas Burrow, Bad Boy Croy

Venue

Sagebrush

5500 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78745, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

