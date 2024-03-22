Top track

Danny Tenaglia + Friends - Hard & Soul Miami Pool Party

Kimpton EPIC Hotel
Fri, 22 Mar, 1:00 pm
About

Hard and Soul Miami Pool Party - Miami Music Week | Kimpton EPIC Hotel Miami

Danny Tenaglia brings his legendary Hard & Soul event to Miami for the first time during Miami Music Week 2024! This event is all about Danny bringing his full musical knowledge,...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Nervous Records, Groove Society, & Dance.Here.Now.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Danny Tenaglia, Steve Lawler, DJ Chus and 2 more

Venue

Kimpton EPIC Hotel

270 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33131, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

